ELOISE SPARKS, 93, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Clarence Sparks, died Sept. 22 at home. She retired from the former G.C. Murphy’s in Williamson. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.

