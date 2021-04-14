ELIZABETH ERIN REED CONNER, 22, of Lawndale, N.C., wife of Hunter Stephen Conner, died April 12 in Atrium Health-Lincoln in Lincolnton, N.C. She worked at Dunkin Donuts, Lincolnton. Funeral service noon April 15 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston, N.C., with visitation two hours before service. Addition at service at noon April 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., with burial in Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
