ELIZABETH ANN MAYNARD LUCAS, 73, of Belo, W.Va., wife of William Lucas, died May 11 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a coal miner, having worked on the surface and underground at Marrowbone Development Company, Naugatuck, W.Va. Funeral services took place at noon May 14 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va. Burial in Prince Cemetery, Breeden, W.Va. Visitation was after 6 p.m. May 13 at the Christian Center. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.