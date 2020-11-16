Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELIZABETH ANN COPLEY BALL, 85, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of John E. Ball, died Nov. 11. She was co-owner of the Western Auto Store in Williamson. Funeral service 11 a.m. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.