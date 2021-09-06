ELEANOR "BABE" THOMPSON KIDWELL, 84, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away June 7, 2021. She was born October 13, 1936, in Merrimac, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Franklyn Roland Thompson and Oakley McCoy Thompson. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Carl Thompson, Cleve Thompson and Franklin Delano Thompson; and three sisters, Ella Jean Thompson Benson, Francis Ann Thompson Slater and Marilyn Thompson Maynard. She is survived by her son, Thomas “Tom” Frederick Kidwell; grandsons, Matthew Thomas Kidwell (Lyla) and James Grey Kidwell; and assorted nieces and nephews. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. September 11 at Sprigg Freewill Baptist Church, Sprigg, W.Va., with Tim Yates officiating, and burial will be in McCoy Cemetery, Merrimac, W.Va. Eleanor “Babe” Kidwell is the last of the children of Oakley McCoy Thompson to die.
