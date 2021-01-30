ELEANOR LOU SMITH, 82, of Phelps, Kentucky, formerly of Ransom, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehab Center. Eleanor was born October 11, 1938, in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of the late Elsworth Smith and Lola Hatfield Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Burian Smith and Elmer Smith, and one sister, Barbara Sue Smith. Survivors include her siblings, Irvin Smith and Jackie Smith, both of Ransom, Ky., Dickie Smith of Belfry, Ky., and Debbie Bowen of South Carolina. She also leaves behind a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation was held Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until her funeral beginning at 10 a.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.