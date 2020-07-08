ELEANOR GAIL VARNEY, 68, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Jack Varney, died July 5 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon July 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfuneralhome.com.
