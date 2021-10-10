Thank you for Reading.

ELBERT SAVAGE, 81, of Williamson, widower of June Savage, died Oct. 7 at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at noon Oct. 11 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher. Visitation one hour before the service.  www.hatfieldsfc.com

