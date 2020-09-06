Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDWARD VARNEY, 69, of Canada, Ky., husband of Carolyn Varney, died Sept. 4 at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Reed Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5-6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com