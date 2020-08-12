Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

EDDIE RAY STILTNER, 71, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Linda Kaye Stiltner, died Aug. 10 at home. He was a retired mechanic. Funeral service 10 a.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com