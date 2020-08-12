EDDIE RAY STILTNER, 71, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Linda Kaye Stiltner, died Aug. 10 at home. He was a retired mechanic. Funeral service 10 a.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Davis takes over reigns at MCHS girls' soccer program
- Williamson Red Birds play summer league action
- Ethan Varney inks with Concord for baseball
- Catch of the Week
- Statewide drug tip line launched in West Virginia
- Police Roundup: Hardy man charged with first-degree arson
- Cases of mosquito-borne disease starting to appear in south-central WV
- Williamson native receives promotion
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband, wife die in fatal South Williamson fire
- Mason County man killed in UTV accident on Hatfield-McCoy Trails
- Police Roundup: Hardy man charged with first-degree arson
- Police Roundup: Gilbert man arrested on kidnapping, domestic battery charges
- Mingo County Schools outlines details of re-entry strategy
- Federal grand jury indicts Pinsonfork woman on child sex trafficking, other charges
- Man seeks $4 million from Norfolk Southern for on-the-job injury
- Mingo County announces two new deaths, 37 new cases in week
- Mingo County announces two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
- TOMMY DALE VARNEY
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.