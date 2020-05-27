Essential reporting in volatile times.

EARSEL HANEY, 74, of Speedwell, Tenn., died May 23 at his residence. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Marcum Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. 