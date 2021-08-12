In loving memory of our son, grandson, brother, father DUNCAN PATRICK RAINES September 12, 1995 - August 4, 2021 When we meet again, I will tell you my story. Duncan Patrick Raines of Greensboro, N.C., age 25, died in a car accident on August 4, 2021, in Redding, California.
Duncan is a sixth generation descendant of the Hatfields and McCoys on each of his parents’ sides, mother Pat (Wayne and Vina Phillips Hatfield) and father John (Landon and Annie McCoy Hatfield). Wayne and Landon were sons of Floyd and Annie Pinson Hatfield. Duncan and three of his siblings are grandchildren of Johnie and Patricia Raines. The children came to live with John and Pat in 2003 and were adopted by them.
Duncan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John Cisero and Rosetta Hatfield Raines and William Everet and Mabel Lee Hatfield Staggs; one uncle, Jonah Wayne Raines (Lorraine); three great-aunts, Linda Dale Staggs (James), Kathy Staggs (Douglas), Diane Staggs (Michael); one cousin, Macon; and Duncan’s best friend, Nate.
Duncan is survived by his daughter, Makenna Meghanfaye Randi Raines (mother Rebecca) of California, age 3. Duncan was a fantastic dad; he loved Makenna dearly and wanted her to have a great, fantastic life. Duncan is the son of Johnie Landon and Patricia Ann Staggs Raines of North Carolina. Duncan has one brother, James Elric Raines of North Carolina. He has four sisters, Brittany Tenille Staggs of Kentucky, Leanna Erin Bryant of West Virginia, Stephanie Mabel Raines of North Carolina and Andrea Rene Raines of North Carolina. Surviving are uncles and aunts, Jim and Shirley Raines, Sylvia Raines Cimini, Jennifer Lea Harp, Johnny and Wendy Raines, Peter Joshua Raines, James and Jane Staggs, Edward and Linda Staggs, Michael Staggs, Douglas Staggs, George and Pamela Staggs Dotson, Jeff and Carolyn Staggs Stanley, William Jr. and Kim Staggs, Gregrory Dale Staggs; first cousins, Keith and Dalton Harp, Everhett Nicole and Sawyer Durgin and Landon Raines; and many, many more relatives and friends.
Arrangements are being made. Duncan will be laid to rest in Alley Cemetery, McCarr, Ky., dates will be announced. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.rerogersfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to R.E. Rogers or to the family to assist with expenses, or to the charity of your choice in honor of Duncan. ...When we meet again, I will tell you my story.
In loving memory of our son, grandson, brother, father DUNCAN PATRICK RAINES September 12, 1995 - August 4, 2021