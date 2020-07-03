Essential reporting in volatile times.

DREAMA LEIGH CISCO, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., wife of Carlos Cisco, died July 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 6 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Looney Curve Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. July 5 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.