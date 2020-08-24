DR. WILLIAM E. BARRETT, September 16, 1924–August 8, 2020. William E. Barrett passed away at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida, on August 8, 2020. William served the Williamson community for many years as both an educator and musician. After graduating from Marshall University, he spent 18 years at Williamson High School, where he taught math and directed the WHS band. He pioneered both jazz and show bands, which won a number of awards. For six years, he directed the Williamson branch of Marshall University before serving 18 years at Southern West Virginia Community College. During his tenure at SWVCC, he was Dean of Academic affairs, Provost, acting President and professor of music. William was instrumental in the establishment of the Tug Valley Arts Council, where he served 11 years on the board of directors and as president. He was also appointed by the governor to the West Virginia Arts Commission. At the First Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder and the choir director for many years. He was born to the late Charles F. and Brooke Barrett. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Barrett, and his sister, Mary Helen Hearn. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Christie (Dave) Heinrich, Susan (Rob) Grody; granddaughter, Amanda Heinrich; and sister-in-law, Janie Irington, all of Pompano Beach, Fla. Donations in his memory be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 29 West 6th Ave., Williamson, WV.
