DR. NILKHANTH B. PUROHIT, 76, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Florida. He was born July 30, 1944, to parents Bhanushanker and Kaurben Purohit in Buganda, Uganda. He studied medicine and became a doctor in India, where he met and married his wife, Eugenia. Together they came to the States, where they made their home and built a life and medical practice in South Williamson, Ky. Nilkhanth, affectionately known as “Doc Nick," was a dedicated physician and a friend, becoming not only a fixture, but a pillar of the community, he gave of himself freely and was always a call away. He is survived by his brother, Rohit; sisters, Shantha, Kamala and Nayana; his wife of 49 years, Eugenia; daughters, Neena (Justin) Lewis and Asha (Josh) Cull; grandchildren, Zane (Breanna) Jude, Jackson Jude, Neela Cull and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zane II. There was a private ceremony for family members on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
