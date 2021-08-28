DR. JAMES WILLIAM COLEMAN, age 79, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, 2021. Jim, known as Doc to many, was the son of the late Pearl Burton and Joseph Coleman Sr. of Huntington, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph “Sonny” Coleman Jr., and a sister, Cielle Coleman-Tracy. He is survived by his wife, Pam; sister, Leota Vea Lewis; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Those who knew him know that he was a compassionate man, had a heart of gold and genuinely hated being fussed over. In lieu of funeral services and to celebrate knowing Jim, we ask that you simply take a minute or two to remember something about him that brings a smile to your face. He would like that. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
