DOYLE K. CLINE, 67, of Varney, W.Va., husband of Pinky Cline, died Sept. 15 in Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal mine electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
