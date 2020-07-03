DOUGLAS WALLIE HATFIELD JR., 65, of Gilbert, W.Va., died June 29 at his residence. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. July 2 at Mounts Funeral Home; per his wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
