DOUGLAS WALLIE HATFIELD JR., 65, of Gilbert, W.Va., died June 29 at his residence. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. July 2 at Mounts Funeral Home; per his wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. 