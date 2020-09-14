DOROTHY ROSE HAGER, 85, of Ransom, Ky., widow of William Hager, died Sept. 12 at home. She retired from Blackberry Elementary School and Blackberry/McCarr Senior Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Samaria Primitive Baptist Church; burial in Willie Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
