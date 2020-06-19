Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOROTHY ETHEL JUSTICE, 95, of McVeigh, Ky., widow of James Justice, died June 17 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 and 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.