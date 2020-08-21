Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DONNA SUE TOLER, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bruno Church of God. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. 