DONNA DILLON, of Gilbert, W.Va., died July 5 at home. Funeral service was 8 p.m. July 9, Larry Joe Harless Community Center; gathering of friends and family took place two hours before service at the community center. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 