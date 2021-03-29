DONALD R. "DONNIE" VARNEY, 56, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born October 30, 1964, in Williamson, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Smith; grandparents, Thomas and Evelyn Shull and Beatrice Nawlin; and three stepsiblings, Darryl Smith, Chuck Smith and Tammy Smith. Donnie is survived by his mother, Patricia Smith; father and stepmother, Rupert and Marilyn Varney; two daughters, Sheena (Maurice) Wilson and Amanda Carawan; five grandchildren, Sarah, Imani, Jaelynn, Austyn and Vada, and a grandson, Atlas, on the way; brother, Paul Varney; two stepsisters, Sharon McDowell and Goldie McCarley; two half-sisters, Sunny Reynolds and Stacy Wright; half-brother, Rupert Varney; and special aunt and uncle, Charles and Rose Shull. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
