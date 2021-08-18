DONALD KEITHER DILLON, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Mary Elizabeth Dillon and Melda Smith Dillon, died Aug. 17 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was an electrician in the coal industry. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Burnwell, Ky. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
