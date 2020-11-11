Essential reporting in volatile times.

DONALD FITCH, 78, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Deborah Marcum Fitch, died Nov. 4 at home. He was a mechanic, truck driver and owned Lenore Auto Parts. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.