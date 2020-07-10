Essential reporting in volatile times.

DON E. WARD, 62, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died July 7 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 11, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cisco Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.