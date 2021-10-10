DOLLY KAY PENNINGTON, 60, of Williamson, widow of Bobby Gene Pennington, died Oct. 5 at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky. Burial in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home. Arrangements the Hatfield Funeral Chapel.
