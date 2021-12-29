DOLLIE MARIE PAYNTER, 81 of Plant City, Fla., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Dess Preston Paynter, died Dec. 23 in Lakeland Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nolan Church of God Acts: 20-28. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nolan Church of God, 25 Post Office Hollow, Williamson, WV 25661.
