DICKIE CLINE, 75, of Baisden, W.Va., died April 13. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 16, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
