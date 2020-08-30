Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANA SUE CLAY MCCOY, 64, of Richmond, Ky., wife of David McCoy, died Aug. 29 at Baptist Health. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at McCoy Family Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com