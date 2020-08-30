DIANA SUE CLAY MCCOY, 64, of Richmond, Ky., wife of David McCoy, died Aug. 29 at Baptist Health. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at McCoy Family Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com
Latest News
- Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Williamson, Gilbert, Man, Hamlin
- Mingo Central High School employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Williamson Police investigating drive-by shooting in west end
- Prep sports: SSAC spells out game attendance guidelines
- Kiwanis seeks help with cemetery upkeep
- 'Erase The Mistake' effort addresses unwanted tattoos
- SNAP Stretch program suspended after surge in participation exhausts funds
- W.Va. attorney general files two more suits against opioid distributors
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamson Police investigating drive-by shooting in west end
- 18 nursing students graduate from Mingo Extended Learning Center
- From the coal mines to the barbecue pit, Paw Paw Pat's BBQ a local favorite
- Police roundup: Woman charged with obstruction hindering an investigation
- Mingo Central High School employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Pike County Grand Jury indicts Belfry woman on contraband charge
- Face mask requirements revised in Mingo County Schools plan
- Catch of the Week
- Mingo deputies search for missing Mingo man
- 24 new virus cases in Mingo County; Pike County surpasses 300 total cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.