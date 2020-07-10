Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

DIANA LYNN McINTOSH, 67, of Sacramento, Ky., wife of James Larry McIntosh, died July 5 at home. Funeral service was noon July 9, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in McIntosh-Coleman Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation was 6 to 9 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com