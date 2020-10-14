Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANA CAROLE KECK WILLIAMS, 62, of Belfry, Ky., widow of Fitch Williams, died Oct. 10 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She worked in retail. No service is scheduled. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is in charge of arrangements. 