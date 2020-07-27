Essential reporting in volatile times.

DENNIS RAY GEARLES, 60, of Red Jacket, W.Va., husband of Florann Ingersoll Daniels of Red Jacket, died July 25 at Thacker, W.Va. He was a former coal miner. Funeral service noon July 30, Faith Mission Church, McCarr, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Red Jacket. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 29 and 30 at the church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com