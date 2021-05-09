DENNIS MULLINS, 65 of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Williamson, husband of Barbara Messer Mullins, died May 5 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, Georgia. He was a truck driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 11 at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel; burial in the Justice/Tiller Cemetery at Varney. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. May 10 at the chapel.
