DELORES ANN MOUNTS (REED), “5’2” eyes of blue”, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born a coal miner’s daughter on March 18, 1933, in Aflax, Kentucky, as the youngest of 10 children to Albert and Sarah Reed (Byrge). She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings, Mabel “Frankie,” Charlie, Hurstle, Dale, Violet, Hazel, Milton “Coleman,” Jasper “Cleo” and Glen; husband, Thadice Mounts; and sons, Mortica “Mortie” and Kevin Mounts. She is survived by her children, Thadice “Dwight” and Keith Mounts; daughter, Pat (Charles) Spaulding; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and family members. Delores lived in Charleston, W.Va., as a caretaker for most of her life but always considered Aflax, Ky., and Williamson, W.Va., her home. We will miss her fun-loving spirit, her spunk and tenacity, and hearing her say “Hello Darlin’ ” when you walked in the door. Services will be private at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance to conduct informational meetings
- 24 new virus cases in Mingo County; Pike County surpasses 300 total cases
- Young Thundering Herd player Prater dead at 69
- Hunting, fishing regulation-making isn't always straightforward
- WV Flames close out season at 20-4
- Herd OC Cramsey looking for QB to command offense
- Big 12, WVU set revised 2020 football schedule
- Car meet hopes to raise new awareness for Twin Branch Drag Strip
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo deputies search for missing Mingo man
- Catch of the Week
- Williamson man charged with five counts sexual assault, child pornography
- WFD hangs sign warning kayakers of dangerous dam on Tug Fork River
- Jarrid McCormick: Ashton Deskins transfers to Belfry
- Fewer virus cases over past week in Mingo
- Car meet hopes to raise new awareness for Twin Branch Drag Strip
- DR. WILLIAM E. BARRETT
- DELORES ANN MOUNTS
- BETTY CAROL NEWMAN
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.