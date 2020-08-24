Essential reporting in volatile times.

DELORES ANN MOUNTS (REED), “5’2” eyes of blue”, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born a coal miner’s daughter on March 18, 1933, in Aflax, Kentucky, as the youngest of 10 children to Albert and Sarah Reed (Byrge). She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings, Mabel “Frankie,” Charlie, Hurstle, Dale, Violet, Hazel, Milton “Coleman,” Jasper “Cleo” and Glen; husband, Thadice Mounts; and sons, Mortica “Mortie” and Kevin Mounts. She is survived by her children, Thadice “Dwight” and Keith Mounts; daughter, Pat (Charles) Spaulding; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and family members. Delores lived in Charleston, W.Va., as a caretaker for most of her life but always considered Aflax, Ky., and Williamson, W.Va., her home. We will miss her fun-loving spirit, her spunk and tenacity, and hearing her say “Hello Darlin’ ” when you walked in the door. Services will be private at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.