DELLA ROSE BLANKENSHIP PERRON, 52, of Matewan, W.Va., wife of Robert Perron, died Nov. 6 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 12, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Blackburn-Ball Cemetery, Red Jacket, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.