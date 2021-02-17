Thank you for Reading.

DELENNIA BROOK ELLIS, 70, of Justice, W.Va., died Feb. 9 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Nathan Justice Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home. 