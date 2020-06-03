Essential reporting in volatile times.

DEBRA SUE MOORE, 64, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 4, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. There is no visitation. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 