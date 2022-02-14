DEBBIE JEAN McCOY, 58, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Debbie was born November 13, 1963, at Hatfield, Ky., the daughter of the late James Conard Crum and Betty Jo Chapman Crum. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Crum; a sister, Betty Michelle Crum; and her mother-in-law, Thelma McCoy. Debbie was a homemaker and a member of the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church, Burnwell, Ky. She is survived by her loving husband, Clark Bruce McCoy of Williamson, W.Va.; her daughters, Dee (Brian) Hatfield of Chattaroy, W.Va., Nikki (Dan) McNamee of Pikeville, Ky., and Amy (Morgan) Bentley of Williamson, W.Va.; her siblings, Barry (Mickie) Crum of Turkey Creek, Ky., Jimmy (Tammy) Crum and Jeffrey (Barbara) Crum of Hatfield, Ky., Priscilla (Chris) Sutherland of Melborne, Fla., Beverly (Ba) Justice of Charleston, W.Va., David (Marlene) Crum of Martin County, Ky., Susan (Joe) Webb of Williamson, W.Va., Steven (Melinda) Crum of Hatfield, Ky., Melissa (Todd) Windley of Rome, Ga., Michael (April) Crum of Stone, Ky., and Alicia (Chris) Bucci of Williamson, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Garrett (Tyra) Brown of Chattaroy, W.Va., Matt Hatfield of Chattaroy, W.Va., Bella Bentley, Kash Bentley and Kennedi Bentley of Williamson, W.Va.; one great-granddaughter on the way; her father-in-law, Thomas McCoy of Burnwell, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Pam Crum of Williamson, W.Va., and Lynn (Lonnie) Farley of Chattaroy, W.Va.; a special niece, Samantha Parsons of Tennessee; and a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church, Burnwell, Ky., with John V. McCoy, Charles D. McCoy and Mike Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky., with her brothers Barry, Jimmy, Jeffrey, David, Steven and Michael Crum serving as pallbearers. Visitation after 6 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the McCoy family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.