DEANNA ZELLA "DEE DEE" DANIELS BUDZICK age 72, born 1948 in Pike County, Ky., left this earthly life on Dec. 11, 2020, in Greenbrier Skilled Nursing Facility in Parma, Ohio, following complications related to her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Richard and Ethel Hensley Daniels; two brothers, Billy and Richard Daniels; and two sisters, Pamela and Carmella Daniels; two nephews, Anthony Dewayne Quintana and Donny Keith Daniels. She is survived by one sister, Matilda ”Sissy” (Louis) Quintana of North Ridgeville, Ohio; two brothers, Donny (Mary) Daniels of Lebanon, Ky., and James Henry Daniels of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by four nephews, Richard, Louis, Orlando and Timothy Quintana, and one special niece, Tina Marie Daniels Parsons of Georgetown, Ky. Deanna is also survived by the people she prided the most, her children, Brian (Sarah) Budzick of Warren, Ohio, and Amy Budzick of Parma, Ohio; five grandchildren, Benjaman, Devin and Trevor Flecha and Jason and Ava Budzick; one special great-grandchild, James Steven Flecha. Deanna will be remembered for all that she did and loved while she was here. She was a housekeeper and a homemaker. She had a very special love for her family, flowers, dogs and cats. Her most recent cat Gracie, she leaves behind in the care of her brother James. Deanna will be sadly missed by her family, loved ones, her caregivers and friends at Greenbrier Nursing Facility and all those who knew and loved her. Prayers for God and grace to be with her on her journey home. Services for Deanna will be private at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry, Ky. Place of interment will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Family members to serve as pallbearers. Services are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.