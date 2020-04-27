DEANNA HATFIELD, 72, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Trinity Healthcare Center in Logan, W.Va. Born January 25, 1948, at Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clyde Ramon Cisco and Hazel Mahon Cisco. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Verlin "Tom" Hatfield. Deanna was an educator. She taught school for many years and retired from the Mingo County School System. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Southern and her Master’s Degree from Marshall University. Deanna was a member of the Devon Church of Christ. She is survived by her sister, Daisy (Pete) Belcastro of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her beloved fur baby, "Angel". Also left behind to cherish her memories include Edgar (Jackie) Blankenship, who was like a son to her; a special nephew, Peter Belcastro Jr.; her beloved caregivers, Renae Pack and Briana Blankenship whom she dearly loved; a special friend, Rhodenna Pack, who was like a sister to her; and numerous nephews and nieces and a host of friends that she loved. Due to the COVID-19 mandates that are in effect by both federal and state health agencies, a graveside service will be conducted Monday, April 27, 2020, with the recommended limit of 10 people in attendance, at 1:30 p.m. at the Hatfield Cemetery at Beech Creek, W.Va., with Bro. Travis Simpkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.