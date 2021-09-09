DAVID MICHAEL HENSLEY, of Dan’s Branch, W.Va., husband of Sheila Hensley, died Sept. 6 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon Sept. 12 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Fletcher-Collins Cemetery, Dan’s Branch, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
