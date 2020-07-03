Essential reporting in volatile times.

DARRELL STAFFORD, 86, of Hanover, W.Va., died July 1 at his residence. Funeral service took place 2 p.m. July 3 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Walker Family Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to the service. 