Thank you for Reading.

DARLENE MARIE BOYD, 77, of McCarr, Ky., widow of Eugene Boyd, died April 22 at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 28 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky.; burial will follow in the Anderson Hatfield Cemetery at McCarr, Ky. Visitation 3-7 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you