DARLENE MARIE BOYD, 77, of McCarr, Ky., widow of Eugene Boyd, died April 22 at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 28 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky.; burial will follow in the Anderson Hatfield Cemetery at McCarr, Ky. Visitation 3-7 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home.
