DARBY LEE BROWNING DINGESS, 47, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Pikeville Medical Center. Darby was born July 7, 1971, at Huntington W.Va., to Larry Kyle Browning and Nancy Lee French Browning of Wharncliffe, W.Va. Darby was a homemaker. Besides her parents, Darby is survived by her sons, Zachary Kyle Kirk of Greenville, Tenn., and Weslee Derek Dingess of Wharncliffe, W.Va.; her brother, Paul Wesley Browning of Wharncliffe, W.Va.; her granddaughter, Sadie Kyla Kirk; and a host of loving family and friends. There will be no services at this time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Dingess family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rerogersfh.com.