DAPHENE STILTNER, 80, of Phelps, Ky., widow of Ernest Stiltner, died Sept. 3 at St. Joseph Hospital. Funeral service noon Sept. 6 at Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church; burial at Stiltner Family Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com