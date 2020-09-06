DAPHENE STILTNER, 80, of Phelps, Ky., widow of Ernest Stiltner, died Sept. 3 at St. Joseph Hospital. Funeral service noon Sept. 6 at Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church; burial at Stiltner Family Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com
Latest News
- U.S. Senate candidate: Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
- W.Va. Governor candidate: Jim Justice (R)
- W.Va. Commissioner of Agriculture candidate: Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
- W.Va. Treasurer candidate: John D. Perdue (D)
- W.Va. Auditor candidate: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
- W.Va. Secretary of State candidate: Mac Warner (R)
- W.Va. Governor candidate: Danny Lutz (M)
- W.Va. Governor candidate: Erica Kolenich (L)
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo schools superintendent has COVID-19; others in central office, Mingo Central High test positive
- Mingo Central football program shut down due to coronavirus outbreak
- Tug Valley uses late drive to edge Sherman, 22-20
- Police roundup: Man arrested for 2019 theft from local business
- Mingo County announces 6th COVID-19 related death, has 17 new cases
- Mingo among nine counties in WV barred from starting in-person classes
- Catch of the Week
- MADISON DWAYNE OOTEN
- Mingo deputies search for missing Mingo man
- Hornets return bevy of experience in 2020 season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.