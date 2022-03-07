DANNY RAY McCOY, 64, of Pinsonfork, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Pikeville Medical Center. Danny was born November 18, 1957, in Williamson, W.Va., son of the late Walker and Helen Bragg McCoy. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Baldwin. Danny was a retired carman and welder from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after working for 40 years. He was a beloved member of the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church for over 40 years, serving as Sunday School superintendent. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, canning and riding his Harley. Danny devoted his free time to the church, and he loved all the children who attended. Survivors include his loving children, Jeremy (Kristie) McCoy of Florence, Ky., Erin McCoy of Belfry, Ky., and Jordan (Heather) McCoy of Ruskin, Fla.; his siblings, Walker (Jeanette) McCoy of Tallahasee, Fla., Anna (Jim) Miller of Monroe, Ga., Melvin (Nancy) McCoy of Commerce, Ga., and Clarence McCoy of Charleston, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Brody McCoy, Kortland McCoy, Raegan Wolford, Logan Wolford, Daegan Oliver, Dali Oliver, Daniel Oliver, Hallie McCoy, Maddie McCoy; and his beloved aunt, Ocie Muncy of Virginia Beach, Va. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church with Chris Varney officiating. Visitation after 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with his church family and friends serving as pallbearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the McCoy family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
