DANNY RAY EDWARDS, 69, of Inez, Ky., died Feb. 7 at home. He was a retired Marine #6 SSGT. Memorial donations can be made to Appalachian Hospice Care. At the request of the family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements at Crum Funeral Home of Inez, Ky.
