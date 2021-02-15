Thank you for Reading.

DANNY RAY EDWARDS, 69, of Inez, Ky., died Feb. 7 at home. He was a retired Marine #6 SSGT. Memorial donations can be made to Appalachian Hospice Care. At the request of the family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements at Crum Funeral Home of Inez, Ky. 