DANNY RAY ABBOTT, 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died May 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Mounts Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 