DANNY PAUL WORKMAN, 63, of Williamson, widower of Sherry Denise Fields Workman, died April 2 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 5 at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery at Roadbranch, W.Va. Visitation from 5-9 p.m. April 4 with a special service at 7 p.m.
